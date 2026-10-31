Roston Chase keeps West Indies focused after beating Bangladesh
What's the story
West Indies captain Roston Chase has emphasized his team's focus on winning the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. The two-match series is part of the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. After an eight-wicket victory in Dhaka, both teams will head to Sylhet for the second Test starting November 5. It was a good win for the visitors who had enough meat across departments.
Series focus
Our main aim is to win the series: Chase
Chase stressed that while winning a Test match is always a great feeling, their main aim is to win the series.
"Winning a Test match anywhere in any conditions is a beautiful feeling, but we came here to win the series. This is just the first of two legs," he said to reporters on Saturday.
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons also praised his bowlers for their performance in the second innings of the first Test, which set them up for victory.
Bowling strategy
Simmons lauds bowlers for putting Bangladesh under pressure
Simmons lauded his bowlers for putting Bangladesh under pressure by taking early wickets in the second innings.
He said, "I thought that really broke the back of the Bangladeshi batting and then we just had to stay patient from there and try to get the other wickets."
Despite some resistance from Nayeem Hasan, Simmons was satisfied with his team's performance on a pitch that offered more bounce than usual.
Pitch strategy
Kemar Roach was dropped for Joshua Bishop, reveals Simmons
Simmons revealed that they made a last-minute decision to drop Kemar Roach and include spinner Joshua Bishop after the pitch was shaved on the first morning.
He said, "When the green grass got shaven off, I thought it would be more suitable for the spinners."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted their WTC final hopes have been dented by this defeat but remained optimistic about their performance in upcoming matches.