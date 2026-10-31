Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Roston Chase keeps West Indies focused after beating Bangladesh
Roston Chase keeps West Indies focused after beating Bangladesh
The second Test starts on November 5 (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Roston Chase keeps West Indies focused after beating Bangladesh

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 31, 2026
08:35 pm
What's the story

West Indies captain Roston Chase has emphasized his team's focus on winning the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh. The two-match series is part of the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. After an eight-wicket victory in Dhaka, both teams will head to Sylhet for the second Test starting November 5. It was a good win for the visitors who had enough meat across departments.

Series focus

Our main aim is to win the series: Chase

Chase stressed that while winning a Test match is always a great feeling, their main aim is to win the series.

"Winning a Test match anywhere in any conditions is a beautiful feeling, but we came here to win the series. This is just the first of two legs," he said to reporters on Saturday.

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons also praised his bowlers for their performance in the second innings of the first Test, which set them up for victory.

Bowling strategy

Simmons lauds bowlers for putting Bangladesh under pressure

Simmons lauded his bowlers for putting Bangladesh under pressure by taking early wickets in the second innings.

He said, "I thought that really broke the back of the Bangladeshi batting and then we just had to stay patient from there and try to get the other wickets."

Despite some resistance from Nayeem Hasan, Simmons was satisfied with his team's performance on a pitch that offered more bounce than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitch strategy

Kemar Roach was dropped for Joshua Bishop, reveals Simmons

Simmons revealed that they made a last-minute decision to drop Kemar Roach and include spinner Joshua Bishop after the pitch was shaved on the first morning.

He said, "When the green grass got shaven off, I thought it would be more suitable for the spinners."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted their WTC final hopes have been dented by this defeat but remained optimistic about their performance in upcoming matches.

ADVERTISEMENT