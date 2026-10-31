3rd Test: Simon Harmer claims 10-wicket match haul versus Australia

Kagiso Rabada, who was unwell on the second and third days of the match, started Australia's downfall by dismissing Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne in the opening over.

He also took Travis Head's wicket, marking his 350th Test wicket.

Harmer then came into play, taking wickets at regular intervals to bowl Australia out for 111 in just over 57 overs.

He showed immense discipline and character to outfox the Aussies.