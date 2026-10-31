3rd Test: Simon Harmer claims 10-wicket match haul versus Australia
What's the story
South Africa overcame Australia in the 3rd and final Test on Saturday. Hosts South Africa claimed a stunning 176-run victory in the third Test match at Newlands, Cape Town. Simon Harmer was the star of the show, taking six wickets for just 16 runs as Australia crumbled to 111 while chasing a target of 288 runs. Earlier, he had bagged 4 scalps in Australia's 1st innings score of 429. Here's more.
Match highlights
Harmer's 6-wicket haul floors Australia
Kagiso Rabada, who was unwell on the second and third days of the match, started Australia's downfall by dismissing Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne in the opening over.
He also took Travis Head's wicket, marking his 350th Test wicket.
Harmer then came into play, taking wickets at regular intervals to bowl Australia out for 111 in just over 57 overs.
He showed immense discipline and character to outfox the Aussies.
Numbers
Harmer clocks these numbers
Harmer stood out with his bowling figures of 4/104 in the first innings and an astonishing 6/16 in the second.
In 17 matches, he now owns 83 wickets at 23.07. He collected his 8th four-fer and 3rd five-wicket haul.
Meanwhile, he claimed his maiden 10-wicket match haul for South Africa.
In First-Class cricket, he owns 1,078 scalps at 26.47, as per Cricinfo. He owns 55 four-fers and 61 five-wicket hauls. He has picked 15 match hauls of 10 wickets.