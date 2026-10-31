South Africa down Australia in 3rd Test, win series 2-1

Offspinner Simon Harmer also had a major impact in the morning session.

He dismissed Alex Carey with a reverse-sweep that was well-caught by Marco Jansen at backward point.

Harmer also got rid of Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Starc, leaving Australia in deep trouble at 60 for 7 at lunch.

Harmer then broke Australia's resistance after lunch by dismissing Green (27). SA became 62/8 at this stage.

Harmer then dismissed Cummins to complete his fifer and dismissed Josh Hazlewood for his sixth.