South Africa down Australia in 3rd Test, win series 2-1
What's the story
Australia's batting line-up crumbled under pressure on the fifth and final day of their Test series against South Africa. Chasing a daunting target of 288 runs, they were reduced to a dismal 60 for 7 at lunch. The morning session was dominated by South African bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer, who took three and three wickets respectively. After lunch, Cameron Green and Pat Cummins offered resistance before the home side completed the job.
Bowling brilliance
Rabada shines with 3-wicket haul
Rabada, who had been bowling within himself earlier in the match due to stomach cramps, returned to form with a fiery opening spell.
He dismissed Matt Renshaw (0), Marnus Labuschagne (4), and Travis Head (14) in quick succession, and the South African pacer achieved his 350th Test wicket milestone with just five overs bowled.
Spin attack
Harmer leaves Australia reeling
Offspinner Simon Harmer also had a major impact in the morning session.
He dismissed Alex Carey with a reverse-sweep that was well-caught by Marco Jansen at backward point.
Harmer also got rid of Cooper Connolly and Mitchell Starc, leaving Australia in deep trouble at 60 for 7 at lunch.
Harmer then broke Australia's resistance after lunch by dismissing Green (27). SA became 62/8 at this stage.
Harmer then dismissed Cummins to complete his fifer and dismissed Josh Hazlewood for his sixth.
Last stand
Green puts in a fight for AUS
With Australia in dire straits at 60 for 7, all hopes of a miraculous recovery rested on Green.
The Australian batsman was unbeaten on 25 at lunch but had a close call when Harmer dropped a tough return catch.
Green and Cummins defended strongly after lunch before the former got out to Harmer.
Green scored 27 runs off 110 balls for his side.
Information
Cummins and Lyon offer resistance
After Green's dismissal, Nathan Lyon joined Cummins and they put up a fight. Cummins was blocking everything at one end whereas Lyon found some useful runs along the way. Harmer ended Cummins' fight, who scored 11 off 90 balls. Cummins and Lyon added 45 runs off 104 balls.