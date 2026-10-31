South Africa pip Australia in Test Rankings and WTC standings
What's the story
In a stunning turn of events, South Africa have dethroned Australia from the top spot in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings. The shift comes after a dominant performance by South African bowlers on the final day of their third Test match against Australia. With this victory, South Africa now sit at the summit with a rating of 124, while Australia have slipped to second place with a rating of 122.
Series recap
A hard-fought series
The change in rankings comes after a hard-fought Test series between the last ICC World Test Championship Finalists.
Australia started the three-match series on a high note with a comprehensive 214-run win in Durban.
However, South Africa bounced back strong with an innings and 31-run victory in the second Test at Gqeberha, setting up an exciting finale in Cape Town.
Match details
South Africa reclaim No.1 spot
The final Test match saw a see-saw battle, but on Day 5, South African bowlers dismantled the Australian batting lineup.
They registered a massive 176-run victory, thereby winning the series 2-1.
This win not only gave South Africa the series but also helped them reclaim their No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings for the first time since January 2016.
Ranking history
Sweet victory for South Africa
The victory in Cape Town was particularly sweet for South Africa as they last held the top spot in January 2016.
The Proteas made a remarkable comeback after Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer helped bowl out Australia for 111 in their pursuit of 288 on Day Five.
This win not only marked a historic moment for South African cricket but also brought back memories of Australia's infamous Sandpaper Gate scandal at Newlands in March 2018.
Player highlights
Rabada, Harmer star in Proteas's win
Kagiso Rabada was instrumental in South Africa's victory with a devastating opening spell that ripped through Australia's top order.
He picked up three wickets, including that of Travis Head, who could have turned the chase around with an aggressive counterattack.
Simon Harmer then spun a web around the Australian middle and lower order, taking six wickets in a remarkable spell that ensured there was no escape for Australia.
WTC standings
SA rise to 2nd spot in WTC standings
SA have moved to the 2nd spot in 2025-27 ICC WTC standings. From 7 matches, the Proteas own 5 wins and 2 defeats. Their PCT is 71.43.
Australia have dropped to 3rd in the standings. Australia's PCT is 69.23. Australia have played 13 matches (W9 L4).
New Zealand are atop and have a PCT of 72.22.
Twitter Post
WTC!
New Zealand and South Africa become the top two sides in the #WTC27 Standings following the Cape Town Test 👊— ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2026
Check out the movements on the ICC World Test Championship Standings via the predictor 👉 https://t.co/T8iyDajWzL pic.twitter.com/gTDnH422ru