Michael Carrick's Manchester United suffer 9th successive winless game: Stats
What's the story
Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in Matchweek 9 of the Premier League 2026-27 season at Stamford Bridge. The loss marked United's ninth consecutive game without a win across all competitions, their worst streak since 1988. The result leaves head coach Michael Carrick's position in jeopardy and the team dangerously close to the relegation zone. Lisandro Martinez was sent off in the second half of this match.
Red card
Lisandro Martinez receives a red card
Martinez, who started just his second game after criticizing the club's management, was shown a second yellow card for raising an arm to Wesley Fofana's face in United's box.
The incident was reviewed by VAR. This came just three minutes after he had been cautioned for fouling Morgan Rogers.
Chelsea were awarded a penalty following the incident, which Cole Palmer converted to double their lead after Rogers had earlier scored the opener.
Missed chances
Bruno Fernandes returns for United, misses glorious chance to score
Despite Bruno Fernandes returning to the side after being dropped for criticizing Carrick's tactics, United failed to convert several chances in the first half.
The best opportunity fell to Fernandes himself, who shot over from Bryan Mbeumo's cross when unmarked.
Amad Diallo was also denied twice by Mike Penders as Chelsea struggled against United's counter-attacks.
Game shift
Chelsea punish sorry Man United
Just five minutes into the second half, Rogers charged into the box unchallenged to score Chelsea's first goal.
The strike highlighted United's defensive shortcomings and marked their seventh defeat in 13 games this season.
Martinez was then sent off for elbowing Fofana at a corner, leaving Palmer to seal United's fate with a penalty conversion that pushed Chelsea up to fourth place in the Premier League standings.
Information
United are in relegation battle
After nine matches, Carrick's men are 16th. It was their 4th defeat of the season (W1 D4). United have conceded 15 goals and their goal difference is -5. United could drop down to the bottom three. Chelsea have moved to fourth and own 16 points from 9 games.
Rogers
Rogers gets to 5 Premier League goals this season
As per Opta, since his Premier League debut in February 2024, only Erling Haaland (17) and Mbeumo (13) have scored more goals following a carry than Rogers (10).
Rogers has scored 26 Premier League goals from 94 appearances (A18).
Since joining Chelsea in the summer of 2026, Rogers has 5 Premier League goals from 9 matches (A1).
Palmer
Palmer completes 50 Premier League goals
Palmer scored his 50th Premier League goal for Chelsea; in his 105th appearance.
Notably, this was his 50th league goal overall as well. He made 19 appearances for Manchester City.
As per Opta, he's the third fastest to reach the milestone for the Blues after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (84) and Diego Costa (85).
Palmer became the second English player to score 50+ Premier League goals for Chelsea after Frank Lampard (147).
In the ongoing season, he has three league goals (A3) from 9 appearances.
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Here are the match stats
Chelsea had 58.7% ball possession and their xG was 2.67. From 18 attempts, they had nine shots on target. United had 5 shots on target from 12 attempts and their xG was 1.17. Both sides created 2 big chances each. Chelsea had 40 touches in the opposition box compared to United's 21.
MUFC
Nine games without a win in all competitions
United have gone nine games without a win in all competitions, their longest winless run since 1988, as per Squawka.
L 0-1 vs. Man City, L 2-3 vs. Brighton, D 1-1 vs. Fulham, 1-1 vs. Tottenham, L 2-0 vs. Atletico Madrid, D 1-1 vs. Leeds, L 4-1 vs. Como, L 0-3 vs. Bournemouth, L 2-0 vs. Chelsea.