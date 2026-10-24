Air Force Bal Bharati student traced after hoax bomb email
India
A minor student of Air Force Bal Bharati School in Delhi's Lodhi Road sent a hoax email about bombs in the building on October 23, 2026.
The message sparked a quick response from South District Cyber Police, who tracked down the sender.
This prank is part of a recent wave of fake threats hitting Delhi schools and has led to legal action against the student.
Digital forensics prompted juvenile law action
Investigators used digital forensics to link the email to a minor student, confirming she just wanted to disrupt classes.
Since she's underage, the case is being handled under juvenile law.
The police's speedy work served as a reminder that fake threats can bring real consequences, even for students.