'You don't let us go near F-35s,' IAF chief says
What's the story
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh of Indian Air Force (IAF) has criticized the United States's F-35 program. Speaking alongside General Kevin Schneider, Commander of US Pacific Air Forces, at a press conference during the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti-2026 in Jodhpur, Singh said, "Your people don't even let us go near the aircraft, and you are talking about selling it to us," he said when asked if there was an official offer to sell F-35s to India.
Restricted exposure
US allowed India to fly in close formation with jets
Singh also revealed that while the US allowed India to fly in close formation with the F-35s, they didn't show them the cockpit.
This is a common practice among nations to protect sensitive military technologies.
General Schneider clarified that decisions on sharing information about the F-35s are governed by program-level security classification guides.
New offers
Russia offers Su-57s to India amid China threat
Singh also confirmed that Russia has offered its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India. However, no decision has been made yet on this offer.
As India looks for an interim fifth-generation option, China continues to expand its stealth fleet with aircraft like the J-20 and J-35.
Although Beijing plans to supply 40 J-35s to Pakistan, deliveries have not yet commenced.
Strategic need
Importance of 5th-generation aircraft for India
The quest for fifth-generation fighter jets is crucial for India as it seeks to strengthen its air power capabilities.
These aircraft are difficult to detect and have advanced systems that provide a comprehensive view of the battlespace.
However, any potential purchase would involve more than just acquiring the jets; it would also require technology access, integration, weapons procurement, maintenance support, and long-term strategic dependence on the supplier country.
Force evolution
Tarang Shakti exercise showcased IAF's evolution into global air power
The Tarang Shakti exercise also highlighted the IAF's evolution into a major global air power.
The event was attended by seven foreign nations, including France, Germany, and Australia.
On the occasion of the Indian Air Force's 94th anniversary, Singh spoke about its journey from four Wapiti aircraft in 1932 to becoming a global leader in air power.