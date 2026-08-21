Transgender 'hypnotizes' Mumbai air hostess after sprinkling water, rapes her 

According to the victim, she allowed the accused to come in, convinced by Shinde's claim that he can cure her husband, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, with black magic.

The alleged assault took place between 12:20pm and 12:50pm on Tuesday.

The woman said Shinde allegedly sprinkled water on her and placed his hand on her head before sexually assaulting her.

After the incident, he took ₹200 from the victim, which she claims was given while under hypnosis.