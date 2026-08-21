Transgender 'hypnotizes' Mumbai air hostess after sprinkling water, rapes her
What's the story
A 25-year-old air hostess in Mumbai was allegedly raped by a man posing as a transgender person. The accused, Anil Shinde (28), was arrested from a slum area in Kalwa early Wednesday, within four hours of the FIR being registered. He had entered the victim's flat on Tuesday afternoon under the pretext of using black magic to cure her ailing husband.
Modus operandi
Claims he could ward off the evil eye
Per TOI, Shinde was able to enter the building after gaining the confidence of a security guard. He then knocked on several doors until he reached the victim's flat on the third floor.
"He claimed he could ward off the evil eye and sexually assaulted the woman after entering her flat," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone-3) Datta Nalawade said.
Victim's belief
Alleged assault took place on Tuesday afternoon
According to the victim, she allowed the accused to come in, convinced by Shinde's claim that he can cure her husband, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, with black magic.
The alleged assault took place between 12:20pm and 12:50pm on Tuesday.
The woman said Shinde allegedly sprinkled water on her and placed his hand on her head before sexually assaulting her.
After the incident, he took ₹200 from the victim, which she claims was given while under hypnosis.
Arrest details
Victim approaches police later on Tuesday
The victim approached the police around 11:00pm on Tuesday, leading to an FIR being registered.
A team led by Senior Inspector AS Sawant, Inspector Sushant Bandgar, and Sub-Inspector Sandeep Patil under Nalawade's supervision began tracking Shinde.
His movements were traced using footage from over 100 CCTV cameras between the Powai building and Kalwa.
Shinde is currently in custody.
A police officer said Shinde claimed his family was involved in begging while posing as transgender persons.