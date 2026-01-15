Air India A350-900 hits cargo container at Delhi airport

What happened next?

The right engine sucked in the stray container, which toppled after a container dolly's wheel came off while it was being moved by a ground-handling team (Bird Worldwide Flight Services) toward an area allotted for Air Mauritius.

Air India has grounded the jet for inspection and repairs, warning of possible delays or changes on its major international routes.

If you're flying soon, keep an eye out for updates to your plans.