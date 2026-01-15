Air India A350-900 hits cargo container at Delhi airport
Early Thursday, an Air India flight bound for New York ran into a toppled cargo container while taxiing in heavy fog at Delhi airport.
The plane had already turned back because of a sudden airspace closure over Iran.
Thankfully, everyone on board—over 300 people—was safe.
What happened next?
The right engine sucked in the stray container, which toppled after a container dolly's wheel came off while it was being moved by a ground-handling team (Bird Worldwide Flight Services) toward an area allotted for Air Mauritius.
Air India has grounded the jet for inspection and repairs, warning of possible delays or changes on its major international routes.
If you're flying soon, keep an eye out for updates to your plans.
Why does this matter?
This incident shows how tricky long-haul flights can get when weather and global events collide.
With only a few A350s in service, even one plane out of action can shake up travel schedules—so staying flexible is key if you're traveling internationally right now.