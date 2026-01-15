Air India A350 engine sucks in baggage container at Delhi airport
In January 2026 (specific day not given in the source), an Air India A350's right engine got damaged after it accidentally sucked in a container while taxiing at Delhi airport.
The plane had just landed after being rerouted due to Iran's airspace closure.
Passengers caught the aftermath on video as ground staff checked the engine.
What's happening now?
Authorities are investigating how this could happen, but Air India said the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine;
the aircraft has been grounded for investigation and the airline is assisting passengers.
This isn't the first recent scare—earlier, the aircraft had been forced to return to its origin after Iran's temporary airspace closure.
Why it matters
Back-to-back incidents like these are raising eyebrows about safety and ground procedures at busy airports—especially during tricky conditions like fog.
For travelers, it's a reminder that even routine flights can get unexpectedly complicated.