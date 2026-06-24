Air India AI 479 entered Pakistani airspace during Amritsar go-around
India
An Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar (AI 479) accidentally crossed into Pakistani airspace on June 22, 2026, while doing a go-around at Amritsar airport.
The airline said the crew "had marginally infringed."
Air India opens probe, notifies regulators
Air India has reported the incident to regulators and started an internal probe to figure out exactly what happened.
They emphasized, "At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority," and stated they are investigating the matter.