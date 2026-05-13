Air India calls reports malicious and fabricated, denies international shutdown
Air India just cleared the air: they're not canceling all international flights because of a fuel shortage, despite what some rumors claimed.
The airline called these reports "malicious and fabricated" and reassured everyone that their global operations are running as usual.
If you're traveling soon, stick to Air India's official channels for real updates.
Air India canceled over 500 flights
The rumors popped up thanks to rising jet fuel prices and international route cuts linked to the West Asia conflict.
While Air India did cancel more than 500 international flights in April and May due to longer routes and higher costs, they strongly denied any plans for a total shutdown until July.
Wilson explained these changes were about keeping things profitable without stopping service worldwide.
People online expressed relief
After Air India's statement, people online felt relieved.