Air India cancels 28 international flights due to Iran-Israel conflict
Air India has canceled 28 international flights on March 1, including routes to London, New York, Toronto, and Paris, after airspace in parts of the Middle East was closed due to escalating conflict in the region.
All flights to the Gulf are also suspended until midnight.
Cancelations follow US-Israel airstrikes in Iran
The cancelations follow US-Israel airstrikes in Iran and Iran's retaliation against Israel and US bases.
This has led to major airspace shutdowns over Iran and the Gulf, disrupting flights at airports in the region.
Ongoing disruptions expected
On March 1, Indian airline flights were canceled. Air India Express is keeping its Gulf suspensions in place for now.
Travelers should expect ongoing disruptions—Indian flights could be affected—so it's a good idea to double-check your flight status if you're heading west from India.