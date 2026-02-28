Air India cancels 28 international flights due to Middle East

Air India just called off 28 international flights to Europe, the US, and Canada scheduled for March 1, 2026. The reason? Ongoing Middle East tensions have forced airspace closures, making westward routes difficult.

Which flights are affected? Flights between Delhi and Mumbai to London, Amritsar to London Gatwick, and several routes to New York, Chicago, Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris are all affected.

If you're booked on one of these flights, Air India says you can rebook or get a refund—they've already reached out to passengers.

Every flight to the Middle East suspended On top of that, Air India has suspended every flight to the Middle East until 2359 hours on March 1.

They posted on X, saying they're watching the situation closely: "We will continue to closely monitor the situation and share further updates based on our risk assessments."