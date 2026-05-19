Indian officials to observe Boeing's fuel-switch test in Seattle

Indian air safety officials will be visiting Seattle, United States, to observe Boeing 's testing of a fuel-control switch panel, Reuters reported. The panel was removed from an Air India 787 after pilots on a London-Bengaluru flight suspected a defect. The testing puts the spotlight back on the switches on Boeing Dreamliners that control the flow of jet fuel into engines as investigators prepare a final report into the Air India 787 crash that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad last June.

Crash investigation Switches under scrutiny after crash last year killed 260 people A preliminary report indicated that the switches were turned off almost simultaneously, depriving engines of fuel. The switches are designed to be immovable without specific actions from pilots. In February's London incident, pilots noticed the fuel switches didn't stay in the "run" position on initial attempts when light vertical pressure was applied but were stable on a third attempt before takeoff, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

Module testing Boeing found switches 'serviceable' Despite the issue, Boeing found the switches "serviceable." Boeing told Air India in February that the module was "serviceable," with the DGCA also saying the switches passed checks. Nevertheless, the module was sent to a Boeing facility in Seattle for testing, according to confidential emails seen by Reuters. Air India said this decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure thorough evaluation. The additional testing will take place in a controlled laboratory environment to confirm performance and integrity.

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Official involvement DGCA mandates 2 officials to attend Seattle testing While the DGCA publicly said in February that the switches "were checked and found satisfactory," the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) questioned the airline about why the pilots took off with the alleged defect and only reported the problem after landing. According to one of the emails, Air India informed the CAA at the time that the unit had been deemed serviceable. Air India is paying for the trip, which will see two DGCA officials traveling to the Boeing facility.

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