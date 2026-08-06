Air India crew suffered spinal injuries during 5-minute turbulence: Minister
What's the story
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi faced severe mid-air turbulence on Tuesday, injuring 17 people. The Airbus A320neo, operating as flight AI2379, suddenly lost about 300 feet in altitude while cruising. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the turbulence lasted around four to five minutes, leaving some crew members with spinal and neck injuries. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. It continued its journey and landed safely at Delhi airport at 11:07am.
Incident duration
Naidu praised the cabin crew for their bravery
Naidu praised the cabin crew for their bravery in continuing to assist passengers despite suffering injuries themselves.
"The plane had to travel for one more hour and even through that hour, the crew members provided all the assistance required. It was very brave... I would like to thank them for the bravery they have shown," Naidu said.
Injuries reported
13 passengers were taken to hospital
A total of 13 passengers and four cabin crew members were hospitalized after the incident.
"As of 15.30 hrs on August 5, all 13 passengers who were admitted to hospital following the incident involving Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 have been discharged. Four crew members remain under medical care and continue to receive treatment," an Air India spokesperson said.
Official visit
Aircraft moved to hangar for investigation
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the incident.
The Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder of the aircraft have been secured for detailed examination.
The airline said it had informed concerned regulators, was cooperating with the investigation and notified the aircraft manufacturer.
The aircraft has been moved to a hangar for further investigation into the sudden altitude loss.