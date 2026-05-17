Air India cuts international flights 27% June to August 2026

Air India cites 130% fuel surge

Air India is facing some tough challenges: rerouted flights due to conflict in West Asia are making trips longer (by up to six hours), Pakistan's airspace ban isn't helping, and jet fuel prices have shot up by 130%.

With fuel now eating up almost 40% of their costs (and a massive ₹26,700 crore loss reported for FY2025-26), the airline says these drastic moves are needed to keep things stable.