Air India cuts international flights 27% June to August 2026
Big changes are coming for Air India travelers: between June and August 2026, the airline is slashing its international flights by 27%.
North America is heavily affected, with a 39% drop and popular routes like Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-Newark suspended.
Europe (think Paris and Milan) and Southeast Asia (including Singapore, Colombo, and Bangkok) will also see fewer flights.
On the bright side, Mumbai-Newark will now run seven times a week.
Air India cites 130% fuel surge
Air India is facing some tough challenges: rerouted flights due to conflict in West Asia are making trips longer (by up to six hours), Pakistan's airspace ban isn't helping, and jet fuel prices have shot up by 130%.
With fuel now eating up almost 40% of their costs (and a massive ₹26,700 crore loss reported for FY2025-26), the airline says these drastic moves are needed to keep things stable.