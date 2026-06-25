Air India Delhi-Amritsar flight accidentally entered Pakistan airspace during go-around

DGCA acts against crew and controller

The DGCA has taken interim action against both the flight crew and Amritsar's air traffic controller for not reporting the incident right away.

Air India called it a "marginally infringed" and is now looking into what happened.

Because Pakistan has restricted its airspace for Indian airlines since April 2025, this slip-up stands out even more.

The plane was safely diverted to Delhi before heading back to Amritsar later that night.