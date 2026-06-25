Air India Delhi-Amritsar flight accidentally entered Pakistan airspace during go-around
An Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar accidentally crossed into Pakistani airspace on June 22, 2026.
This happened during a go-around at Amritsar airport after a bird strike closed the runway for inspection.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, says the move was coordinated with Pakistan's air traffic control.
DGCA acts against crew and controller
The DGCA has taken interim action against both the flight crew and Amritsar's air traffic controller for not reporting the incident right away.
Air India called it a "marginally infringed" and is now looking into what happened.
Because Pakistan has restricted its airspace for Indian airlines since April 2025, this slip-up stands out even more.
The plane was safely diverted to Delhi before heading back to Amritsar later that night.