Air India denies stopping international flights, cites fuel, crew costs
India
Heard the buzz about Air India stopping all its international flights? The airline says that's not true.
It's just tweaking some routes because of issues like higher fuel prices, crew costs, and trouble in West Asia, but flights to big destinations in Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia are still running with reduced frequency and schedule changes.
Air India rerouting prompts fewer flights
Some routes are seeing fewer flights or longer travel times due to rerouted paths.
A few sectors (think Chicago, Melbourne, and Singapore) could reportedly see up to 30% fewer flights for now.
CEO Campbell Wilson explained these changes are about balancing rising costs while keeping global operations going.