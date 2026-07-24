Air India Express and IndiGo scale back West Asia flights
With things heating up in West Asia, Indian airlines are making some big changes.
Air India Express has paused flights to Bahrain and Kuwait until the end of July and is letting affected travelers get refunds or rebook.
IndiGo cut its daily flights in the region from 160 down to just 20 to 30 during the worst of it but managed to bounce back to 90% of its usual schedule by June.
West Asia conflict spurs suspensions, warnings
IndiGo says it's now reassessing routes for safety and restored around 90% of its capacity to the region by end of June.
In July, flights between India and West Asia dropped by over 7% compared to last year.
The conflict is also hitting global airlines, Qatar Airways and Sri Lankan airlines have suspended several routes, while countries like the US the UK Canada, and Australia are warning travelers about possible delays and cancelations due to ongoing tensions.