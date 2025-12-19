Air India Express cancels flight after technical snag, keeps everyone safe
Air India Express called off its Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam flight on Thursday when a technical glitch popped up during taxiing at Gannavaram Airport.
The 175 passengers onboard—including former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Andhra Pradesh's Agriculture Minister—were all safe and unharmed.
Pilot spots issue, safety comes 1st
Around 8:30pm IST, the pilot noticed something was off and brought the plane back for checks.
Even with VIPs onboard, the airline didn't take any risks—canceling the flight before takeoff to put safety ahead of schedules.
Passengers taken care of
After the cancelation, Air India Express offered hotel stays, full refunds, or free rescheduling to everyone affected.
While engineers worked on fixing things behind the scenes, passengers got quick support—a reminder that safety and care come first for the airline.