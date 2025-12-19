'Statue of Unity' sculptor Ram V Sutar passes away at 100
Ram V Sutar, the legendary artist behind India's 182m Statue of Unity, passed away at midnight on December 17 at his Noida home.
He was 100 and had been battling age-related illnesses.
Who was Ram V Sutar?
Born in rural Maharashtra in 1925, Sutar was a gold medalist from Sir JJ School of Art.
He left government work to follow his passion for sculpting full-time, creating iconic pieces like the meditative Gandhi statue at Parliament House and the Shivaji Maharaj statue at Pune Airport.
His Gandhi statue has been replicated in over 450 cities worldwide.
Lasting impact and recent work
Sutar's influence stretched globally—he also crafted major statues like Kempegowda at Bengaluru Airport.
He recently finished a massive Shambhaji Maharaj statue in Pune, now awaiting its inauguration.
Honored with top awards including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Sutar leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire artists everywhere.