Deepfake video of Sudha Murty goes viral—here's what's really happening India Dec 19, 2025

A fake video showing Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP, promoting an AI investment platform called Quantum AI is making the rounds on social media.

But here's the truth: fact-checkers traced the footage for this scam to an earlier CNBC-TV18 interview—Murty never endorsed any investments.

The scammers simply used old visuals and manipulated them to look convincing.