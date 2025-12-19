Deepfake video of Sudha Murty goes viral—here's what's really happening
A fake video showing Sudha Murty, Infosys Foundation chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP, promoting an AI investment platform called Quantum AI is making the rounds on social media.
But here's the truth: fact-checkers traced the footage for this scam to an earlier CNBC-TV18 interview—Murty never endorsed any investments.
The scammers simply used old visuals and manipulated them to look convincing.
How did they fake it?
AI tools like Hive and TrueMedia spotted all the classic deepfake signs: weird lip sync, off gaze direction, synthetic audio, and even a flipped TV18 logo in the background.
The video tries hard to lure people with promises of turning ₹21,000 into ₹17 lakh in just 28 days—a huge red flag.
Why you should care
This isn't just about Sudha Murty—similar scams have used deepfakes of big names like PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman to push risky platforms or steal data.
Experts say if you see wild promises or urgent offers online, pause and double-check with official sources before clicking or investing.
Stay sharp!