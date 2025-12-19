Bihar: Cloth vendor dies after brutal mob attack over alleged theft

Family alleges severe torture; police investigating

According to Hussain's family, he was tortured for hours—his fingers were crushed with pliers, ears cut, and he was branded with hot iron rods. The attackers also poured petrol on him and gave electric shocks.

After his wife filed an FIR naming 25 people (plus others), police arrested several suspects and are still investigating.

Hussain's family is urging strict punishment for those involved and support from the state government.