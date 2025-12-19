Bihar: Cloth vendor dies after brutal mob attack over alleged theft
Mohammad Athar Hussain, a 45-year-old cloth vendor, died on Friday after being violently attacked by a mob in Nawada, Bihar.
The assault happened on December 5 when his bicycle got a flat near Bhattapur.
In a hospital video recorded and circulated on social media, which his family saw, Hussain said the group robbed him of cash and goods before tying him up and stripping him.
Family alleges severe torture; police investigating
According to Hussain's family, he was tortured for hours—his fingers were crushed with pliers, ears cut, and he was branded with hot iron rods. The attackers also poured petrol on him and gave electric shocks.
After his wife filed an FIR naming 25 people (plus others), police arrested several suspects and are still investigating.
Hussain's family is urging strict punishment for those involved and support from the state government.