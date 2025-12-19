Over 1,000 guests safely evacuated after Thane wedding fire
A big scare hit a wedding in Thane on Thursday night when the mandap decorations caught fire outside a cabin on the lawn of 'The Blue Roof Club,' putting over 1,000 guests at risk.
Thanks to a quick evacuation, everyone made it out safely and there were no injuries.
Fire put out quickly; investigation ongoing
Firefighters managed to control the blaze by midnight with help from multiple vehicles.
Yasin Tadvi from Thane's Disaster Management Cell highlighted how fast action prevented harm.
Officials are now looking into what started the fire.
Separate bus fire: all students safe
In another incident on Thursday, a bus carrying 40 students caught fire near St Jude Chowk—possibly caused by a short circuit.
Quick-thinking police and bystanders got everyone out safely, though students did lose their belongings in the process.