Next Article
India, Saudi Arabia make official travel easier for diplomats
India
India and Saudi Arabia just signed a new deal in Riyadh that lets people with diplomatic, special, or official passports skip short-stay visas when visiting each other's countries.
The agreement was signed by top officials from both sides and is meant to make official trips smoother and faster.
Why this matters
While this doesn't change things for tourists or business travelers, it's a big step for building trust and closer ties between the two countries.
The move is part of a bigger plan to boost cooperation in trade, defense, and culture through the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council.
It also hints at more travel-friendly changes that could come in the future.