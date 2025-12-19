Delhi's sudden vehicle ban sparks border chaos

Delhi just rolled out a ban on non-Delhi vehicles that don't meet the latest BS-VI emission standards, and it's been messy at the borders. The rule kicked in on December 18 to fight air pollution, but commuters got stuck in huge jams and plenty of confusion.

Hundreds turned back, traffic crawls On day one alone, police checked nearly 2,800 vehicles across 13 border points and sent back about 460 for not meeting the new norms.

Najafgarh saw the most turnbacks. With officers stopping around 30 cars an hour at some spots, traffic was crawling.

Commuters caught off guard Many drivers had no clue about the sudden rule change—some only found out after being forced to U-turn miles from home.

"We genuinely didn't know," said Dipak from Greater Noida after driving 27km just to be sent back.

Others echoed his confusion or switched to public transport after being turned back at the border.