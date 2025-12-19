Delhi-NCR: 16 stations hit 'severe' air quality, Anand Vihar tops at 442

Delhi woke up to seriously bad air on Friday, with the overall AQI hitting 387—well into the "very poor" zone. Sixteen out of 40 monitoring stations across Delhi showed "severe" pollution (AQI above 400), thanks to a mix of dense fog and dropping temperatures that trapped pollutants and made visibility worse.

Why does this matter? Travel plans got messy as airports and airlines issued advisories about delays.

Authorities rolled out emergency curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to cut emissions.

Cities around Delhi also saw severe AQI, so it's not just a local problem—it's regional, raising health risks for everyone.

Where was it worst? Anand Vihar led with an AQI of 442, while spots like Dwarka Sector-8 (429), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (423), ITO (409), and Jahangirpuri (401) weren't far behind.

At these levels, pretty much everyone is at risk—not just people with existing health issues.