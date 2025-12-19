Fuel prices stay put across India on December 19

In Delhi , petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter. Mumbai's rates are higher at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel. Kolkata sits at ₹103.94 (petrol) and ₹90.76 (diesel), while Chennai's prices are ₹100.75 for petrol and ₹92.44 for diesel.

Delhi's price trend: Still steady

If you're in Delhi, fuel prices have held steady since December 1—no sudden hikes or drops here—mainly because of daily market-linked revisions by OMCs rather than fresh tax cuts or policy changes.

City-to-city price differences still come down to local taxes and refining costs.