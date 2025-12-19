Fuel prices stay put across India on December 19
No surprises at the pump—petrol and diesel prices haven't budged today.
OMCs continue their daily price reviews, but rates remain unchanged due to steady global oil rates and no tweaks in fuel taxes since May 2022.
What you'll pay in major cities
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai's rates are higher at ₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel.
Kolkata sits at ₹103.94 (petrol) and ₹90.76 (diesel), while Chennai's prices are ₹100.75 for petrol and ₹92.44 for diesel.
Delhi's price trend: Still steady
If you're in Delhi, fuel prices have held steady since December 1—no sudden hikes or drops here—mainly because of daily market-linked revisions by OMCs rather than fresh tax cuts or policy changes.
City-to-city price differences still come down to local taxes and refining costs.