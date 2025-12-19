Madhya Pradesh: 35 lakh names set to be dropped from voter list
Madhya Pradesh is about to remove nearly 3.5 million names from its voter rolls after a recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
This update, out on December 19, follows several weeks of checking for outdated or ineligible entries—like people who have moved away, duplicate names, or those who've passed on.
Why should you care?
Keeping the voter list clean matters for fair elections.
With over 840,000 deceased voters and more than 2 million others flagged as duplicates, absentees, or people who shifted states, this cleanup could change how many people can vote in each area—and even shake up campaign strategies.
Booth Level Officers are still double-checking details, so the final numbers might shift a bit more.
It's all about making sure every vote counts and elections stay legit.