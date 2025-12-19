Madhya Pradesh: 35 lakh names set to be dropped from voter list

Why should you care?

Keeping the voter list clean matters for fair elections.

With over 840,000 deceased voters and more than 2 million others flagged as duplicates, absentees, or people who shifted states, this cleanup could change how many people can vote in each area—and even shake up campaign strategies.

Booth Level Officers are still double-checking details, so the final numbers might shift a bit more.

It's all about making sure every vote counts and elections stay legit.