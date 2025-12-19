Head-on collision of school busses injures 5 in Punjab

What happened next: injuries, investigation, and safety steps

Both drivers were injured—one with a leg fracture, the other with forehead and hand wounds—and are being treated at a nearby civil hospital.

Three students got minor injuries but received quick help on-site.

Police say the St Ezra bus was driving on the wrong side, based on eyewitnesses. An FIR has been filed against that driver for rash driving and endangering life or personal safety of others.

After inspecting the scene, officials have told all schools to step up fog safety measures while investigations continue.