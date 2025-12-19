Head-on collision of school busses injures 5 in Punjab
Two school busses crashed head-on Thursday morning on the Kharar national highway near Jamuna Apartments, leaving five people hurt—including three students.
The accident happened around 8am in thick fog, with visibility down to just 150 meters.
Both busses were from local schools: Delhi Public School (Chappar Chiri) and St Ezra International School (Kharar).
What happened next: injuries, investigation, and safety steps
Both drivers were injured—one with a leg fracture, the other with forehead and hand wounds—and are being treated at a nearby civil hospital.
Three students got minor injuries but received quick help on-site.
Police say the St Ezra bus was driving on the wrong side, based on eyewitnesses. An FIR has been filed against that driver for rash driving and endangering life or personal safety of others.
After inspecting the scene, officials have told all schools to step up fog safety measures while investigations continue.