Nearly 3 crore names could be dropped from UP voter list

Why it matters

Most of these potential deletions are from cities like Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur Nagar—where rates top 25%—while rural areas see far fewer cuts.

This shake-up has sparked political debate: CM Yogi Adityanath wants missing names restored, while Akhilesh Yadav claims it could hurt BJP in future elections.

Officials have extended the process to December 26 and ordered extra checks to make sure no one's wrongly left out.

If you or your family live in UP's cities, it might be worth double-checking your name on the rolls this month!