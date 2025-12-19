Viksit Bharat Bill: What's changing for rural jobs?
India's Lok Sabha just passed the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025.
It's set to replace MGNREGA and promises 125 days of guaranteed rural work per household—a bump from the old 100 days.
This move is part of the bigger "Viksit Bharat" push to make India a developed nation by 2047.
New rules for funding and job types
The bill shifts some responsibility to states—now, if more people need work than planned, states have to cover extra costs instead of relying fully on central funds.
Jobs will focus on things like water conservation, building roads, irrigation, and climate-friendly projects.
States can also pause work during busy farming seasons. Plus, workers will get paid weekly through digital transfers for faster payments.
Pushback over changes and dropping Gandhi's name
Not everyone's happy—opposition parties are upset that Mahatma Gandhi's name is being dropped and say capping budgets could shrink job options for millions.
Supporters argue these tweaks will make rural employment programs more efficient in the long run.