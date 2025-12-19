Sikkim HC row delays senior judge's elevation as chief justice India Dec 19, 2025

A recent controversy in the Sikkim High Court has led the Supreme Court collegium to skip Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai—the senior-most judge—for promotion to chief justice.

After Justice Biswanath Somadder retired, Justice Rai took over and issued some abrupt orders, including transferring staff, removing Somadder's security and car, and asking him to vacate his residence within three days.

This sparked quick intervention from the Supreme Court.