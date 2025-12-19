Sikkim HC row delays senior judge's elevation as chief justice
A recent controversy in the Sikkim High Court has led the Supreme Court collegium to skip Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai—the senior-most judge—for promotion to chief justice.
After Justice Biswanath Somadder retired, Justice Rai took over and issued some abrupt orders, including transferring staff, removing Somadder's security and car, and asking him to vacate his residence within three days.
This sparked quick intervention from the Supreme Court.
Why does it matter?
The Supreme Court stepped in to reverse Justice Rai's decisions and restore Somadder's facilities, with former Chief Justice Maheshwari helping mediate.
Instead of promoting Rai, the collegium picked other judges for top spots in five high courts but left vacancies in Calcutta and Rajasthan.
Justice Rai also called for a seven-year audit of past chief justices' actions.