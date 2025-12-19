BOM's Christmas Day forecast: Heatwave for southern Australia, rain in north India Dec 19, 2025

Christmas Day weather across Australia is looking pretty mixed.

The north is in for hot and humid conditions—think Brisbane at 33°C and Darwin at 32°C—while the west, including Perth, is in for very warm weather, with Perth hitting a sizzling 39°C.

Meanwhile, the south will be cooler with showers; Melbourne tops out at 19°C, Hobart just 17°C, and there's even a chance of snow above 1,000m.

A severe to extreme heatwave is also sweeping through coastal areas from eastern Victoria up to Brisbane.