Delhi-Noida traffic slows down as stricter vehicle rules arrive
Major jams hit the Delhi-Noida borders on Thursday after Delhi started banning older, more polluting cars (non-BS VI) to fight air pollution.
Police set up extra checks and even paused some barricades to manage the chaos.
Who's affected in Noida?
Out of nearly a million vehicles in Noida, over five lakh cars—those running on older BS III and BS IV engines—are now off-limits for Delhi roads.
Only BS VI vehicles are safe from the ban.
Fines, U-turns, and long waits
Delhi and Noida police teamed up to stop non-compliant cars, hand out fines, and send drivers back.
On day one alone, hundreds were fined or turned around at major crossings.
Traffic eased up later as barricades were adjusted, but many commuters still faced hour-long delays during peak time.