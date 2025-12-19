Next Article
Goa nightclub fire sparks safety checks at Delhi hotspots
India
After a tragic nightclub fire in Goa claimed 25 lives, Delhi Fire Service jumped into action, inspecting 74 restaurants, clubs, and hotels just as the city gears up for Christmas and New Year parties.
The results? Only 45 places passed the safety check. Twenty-four got violation notices, and five were shut down for major rule breaches.
Most venues still not up to code
Here's the bigger issue: out of roughly 3,000 hotels and clubs in Delhi, less than 3% have valid fire safety certificates.
To fix this, Home Minister Ashish Sood has called for stricter data sharing between departments and zero tolerance for licensing lapses.
The city is also investing in better equipment to keep everyone safer during party season.