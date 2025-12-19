Bihar grandmother arrested for selling newborn grandson over family dispute

Police still searching for missing baby and doctor

Along with Devi, three others—Kavita Sharma, Chandni Sharma, and Preeti Kumari—were also arrested and have admitted their roles.

About ₹49,000 was recovered from Krinta Devi.

However, both the baby and Dr. Dilip (the alleged buyer) are still missing as police continue their search.

Investigators say the plan was driven by family tensions that spiraled into this crime.