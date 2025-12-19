Bihar grandmother arrested for selling newborn grandson over family dispute
A troubling case from Bhojpur, Bihar: police have arrested Krinta Devi for allegedly selling her newborn grandson to a rural doctor in Rohtas district.
The reason? She was upset about her son's love marriage and wanted to separate them.
The story came out after the baby's mother, Khushboo Kumari, managed to escape being confined in the house and filed a police complaint on December 16.
Police still searching for missing baby and doctor
Along with Devi, three others—Kavita Sharma, Chandni Sharma, and Preeti Kumari—were also arrested and have admitted their roles.
About ₹49,000 was recovered from Krinta Devi.
However, both the baby and Dr. Dilip (the alleged buyer) are still missing as police continue their search.
Investigators say the plan was driven by family tensions that spiraled into this crime.