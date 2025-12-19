SC gives green light to Kerala's new university heads
The Supreme Court is happy with how Kerala finally picked new Vice-Chancellors for two major universities.
After months of gridlock that left the top spots empty and slowed down campus life, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agreed on appointments for Dr. Ciza Thomas (APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University) and Dr. Saji Gopinathan (Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology).
Why does this matter?
This standoff had put university operations on pause, affecting students and staff.
The Supreme Court had to step in back in August, setting up a committee led by retired Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia to suggest candidates.
With the deadlock finally broken after a meeting between the Governor and CM, the court thanked Justice Dhulia for helping get things moving again.
Who made it happen?
Justice Dhulia's court-appointed panel did the groundwork by shortlisting candidates.
The Supreme Court bench even gave a shoutout to him and his office for making sure qualified leaders were chosen from their recommended list—helping Kerala's universities get back on track without more drama.