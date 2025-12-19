Next Article
Delhi's air turns toxic, flights and trains hit by fog
India
Delhi's air quality dropped sharply on Thursday, with the AQI spiking to 397 by night.
Thick fog made things worse, slashing visibility at major airports to just 100 meters.
The IMD has issued a yellow fog alert as the city braces for more "very poor" to "severe" air in the coming days.
Why does this matter?
Travel plans took a hit—27 flights were canceled and over 500 delayed, while some airports saw zero visibility.
Train journeys weren't spared either, with delays stretching up to seven hours.
If you're heading out or commuting in Delhi this week, expect disruptions and plan ahead.