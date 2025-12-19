Delhi is putting 64,000+ public vehicles on live tracking

Every DTC bus now has GPS and a panic button, all linked to a Command and Control Centre at Kashmere Gate. This means if there's an emergency on board, help can be dispatched quickly. The system also covers other public vehicles like cabs and autos.

Why does it matter?

This upgrade comes after audits found old systems weren't working—panic buttons didn't actually alert anyone in real time.

Now with the new tech from NIC, authorities hope passengers will feel safer knowing someone's watching out for them as they travel around Delhi.

Some funding hiccups remain, but the focus is firmly on making city rides more secure for everyone.