Azam Khan cleared in 2019 speech case, but stays in jail

Court found evidence lacking; next legal steps ahead

The Rampur court said there wasn't enough solid evidence—like video recordings—to convict Khan.

Even with this acquittal, he remains in jail due to a separate seven-year sentence tied to his son's PAN card case and attended the hearing virtually.

Lala, disappointed by the verdict, plans to challenge it in a higher court.

This follows another recent acquittal for Khan in a different case about remarks on Army personnel.