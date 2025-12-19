Next Article
Azam Khan cleared in 2019 speech case, but stays in jail
India
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was acquitted on Thursday over a 2019 Lok Sabha campaign speech that allegedly used harsh language against four Rampur district officials and tried to stir up public anger.
The complaint, filed by AAP's Faisal Khan Lala, accused Khan of targeting specific officers during his rally.
Court found evidence lacking; next legal steps ahead
The Rampur court said there wasn't enough solid evidence—like video recordings—to convict Khan.
Even with this acquittal, he remains in jail due to a separate seven-year sentence tied to his son's PAN card case and attended the hearing virtually.
Lala, disappointed by the verdict, plans to challenge it in a higher court.
This follows another recent acquittal for Khan in a different case about remarks on Army personnel.