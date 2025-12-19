Pune: Army Colonel loses ₹3.81L to fake traffic challan scam India Dec 19, 2025

An Army colonel in Pune lost ₹3.81 lakh after falling for a cyber scam earlier this week.

He clicked a link in an SMS about a supposed traffic fine, which led him to a website that looked like an official payment portal.

Trusting it was real, he entered his card details and OTP—only to have the money quickly siphoned off to a hotel account in Hong Kong.

The incident has been reported and an FIR filed.