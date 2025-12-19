SC extends deadline for Bengal teacher recruitments
The Supreme Court has given West Bengal more time to redo its big teacher hiring process after canceling nearly 26,000 jobs over a flawed 2016 recruitment.
For now, eligible (untainted) teachers can keep working and getting paid while the state prepares fresh hires for Classes IX-XII.
What's new: extended deadlines and ongoing pay
On December 18, the court pushed the deadline for new recruitments to August 31, 2026.
Eligible (untainted) teachers will stay on payroll until then.
Over 25,000 teaching and staff positions were affected by this reset.
Protests and extra marks spark debate
The plan to give in-service teachers a bonus of 10 marks in the new selection tests has led to protests in Kolkata.
Teacher groups are calling for fair treatment—one spokesperson called the court order "temporary relief" but pointed out that some eligible candidates missed interviews due to delays.