Punjab farmers push back against new power bill
Punjab farmers are out protesting the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025.
Led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), they held two days of protests at district offices, demanding the bill be scrapped and prepaid smart meter rollouts stopped.
Why does this matter?
Farmers worry the bill could make electricity more expensive and threaten subsidies they rely on, especially with Punjab's power sector already deep in debt.
KMM leaders say the law undermines state rights and criticize local government for staying silent.
If nothing changes by December 20, they're ready to block trains again.
Meanwhile, other farmer groups are planning bigger protests and want help for flood-hit families too.