Air India Express cockpit illuminated by laser during Surat landing
An Air India Express flight coming into Surat was briefly disrupted during landing late on July 11, when a laser beam from the ground lit up the cockpit just as pilots were landing.
Thankfully, everyone was safe, but it's the second time in two weeks this has happened at Surat Airport, so it's definitely raising eyebrows.
Investigators trace laser to Katargam suburb
Investigators traced the beam to Katargam, a suburb about 17km away, and think it probably came from a party or event.
Local police are now checking out venues that hosted gatherings on both nights these incidents occurred.
Earlier, an IndiGo flight faced a similar issue with a green laser.
Officials warn that lasers aimed at planes can seriously distract pilots and even cause flash blindness during critical moments like landing.