Air India Express Dammam Delhi flight diverts after 'bomb' tissue
An Air India Express flight heading from Dammam to Delhi had to make an emergency stop in Ahmedabad on Monday, August 31, 2026.
The reason? Someone found a tissue in the bathroom with "bomb" written on it.
Thankfully, all 32 passengers got off safely, and law enforcement agencies are now investigating as per standard bomb threat protocols.
Air India Express files complaint
Air India Express has filed a complaint and said safety comes first: they won't let the plane fly again until it's fully checked.
The airline called out any behavior that puts people at risk, saying, "We unequivocally condemn any conduct that compromises or has the potential to compromise the safety and security of our guests, crew and operations."
Law enforcement is still looking into who was behind the threat.