Air India Express flight delays passengers' Nepal trip by 2 days
An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu got caught up in bad weather on February 26, 2026, forcing it to divert twice and leaving 180 passengers stuck at Bengaluru airport for over 18 hours.
The plane first tried to land in Kathmandu, but had to head to Varanasi—and then again to Lucknow—because visibility just wouldn't improve.
Protest at Bengaluru airport
Some passengers said they were made to wait until 4.25pm and were given only a biscuit packet, and others alleged almost no support.
Thirty-seven of the 180 passengers were on a 10-day Nepal tour package, and frustrated passengers staged a protest at the airport, asking for better treatment.
In response, Air India Express offered hotel stays, free rescheduling or refunds, and set up a recovery flight for February 28.