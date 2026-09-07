Air India Express flight makes midflight emergency landing in Chennai
India
An Air India Express flight headed to Singapore had to make an emergency landing in Chennai on Monday after a technical glitch midflight.
Thankfully, all 180 people on board (passengers and crew) landed safely, with the pilot alerting air traffic control.
All 180 safe, replacement aircraft arranged
Everyone was safe, and airport operations at Chennai kept running smoothly.
The plane is now grounded for a technical checkup, while Air India Express arranged another aircraft so passengers could still get to Singapore.
Interestingly, it wasn't the only incident: another Malaysia Airlines flight also had to divert to Chennai due to engine trouble the same day.