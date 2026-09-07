Air India Express Kochi flight returns after engine oil drop
India
An Air India Express flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi had to turn back midflight when the crew spotted a sudden drop in oil levels in one of its engines.
The Boeing 737 was cruising at 36,000 feet, and about 50 minutes into the journey when things took a turn.
Pilots shut engine, safe Cochin landing
The pilots followed safety checks and decided to shut down the troubled engine while still in the air.
They headed back and landed safely at Cochin International Airport.
Thankfully, all passengers and crew were unharmed, a solid reminder of why quick action and regular maintenance matter up in the skies.